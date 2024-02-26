Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 1,825 Shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Free Report) by 2.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 81,916 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after buying an additional 1,825 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $35,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of NVIDIA during the fourth quarter valued at $3,900,874,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 160,446.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,586,643 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $2,862,392,000 after purchasing an additional 19,574,443 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 27,533,756 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $4,023,783,000 after purchasing an additional 4,621,002 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 55.7% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 7,661,032 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $3,240,769,000 after purchasing an additional 2,740,850 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NVIDIA by 58,042.4% in the second quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,855,904 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $785,081,000 after purchasing an additional 1,852,712 shares during the last quarter. 64.79% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NVDA stock opened at $788.17 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $597.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $505.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 3.67 and a current ratio of 4.17. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.97 trillion, a P/E ratio of 66.01, a PEG ratio of 1.36 and a beta of 1.69. NVIDIA Co. has a fifty-two week low of $222.97 and a fifty-two week high of $823.94.

NVIDIA ( NASDAQ:NVDA Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 21st. The computer hardware maker reported $5.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.21 by $0.95. The company had revenue of $22.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $20.40 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 93.61% and a net margin of 48.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 265.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that NVIDIA Co. will post 19.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 6th will be issued a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 5th. This represents a $0.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.02%. NVIDIA’s payout ratio is currently 1.34%.

A number of research firms have recently commented on NVDA. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $650.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Argus upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $700.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $900.00 price objective (up from $775.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of NVIDIA from $600.00 to $850.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $820.03.

In other news, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total transaction of $19,690,200.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,134,583 shares in the company, valued at approximately $620,560,171.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Debora Shoquist sold 15,824 shares of NVIDIA stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $482.42, for a total transaction of $7,633,814.08. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 74,036 shares in the company, valued at approximately $35,716,447.12. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Mark A. Stevens sold 36,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $546.95, for a total value of $19,690,200.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,134,583 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $620,560,171.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 124,998 shares of company stock worth $65,236,422 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 3.99% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA Corporation provides graphics, and compute and networking solutions in the United States, Taiwan, China, and internationally. The company's Graphics segment offers GeForce GPUs for gaming and PCs, the GeForce NOW game streaming service and related infrastructure, and solutions for gaming platforms; Quadro/NVIDIA RTX GPUs for enterprise workstation graphics; vGPU software for cloud-based visual and virtual computing; automotive platforms for infotainment systems; and Omniverse software for building 3D designs and virtual worlds.

