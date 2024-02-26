Eagle Asset Management Inc. Purchases 465 Shares of AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 104,820 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 465 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in AMERISAFE were worth $5,248,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of AMSF. Champlain Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in AMERISAFE during the second quarter worth approximately $27,892,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 686.6% during the second quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 181,012 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $9,414,000 after acquiring an additional 158,001 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 27.8% during the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 679,183 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $35,325,000 after acquiring an additional 147,618 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 32.6% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 549,586 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $26,902,000 after acquiring an additional 135,014 shares during the last quarter. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in AMERISAFE by 422.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 156,124 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $7,642,000 after acquiring an additional 126,258 shares during the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get AMERISAFE alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on AMSF shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of AMERISAFE from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, November 4th. TheStreet cut shares of AMERISAFE from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, December 15th.

AMERISAFE Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of AMSF opened at $50.77 on Monday. AMERISAFE, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.34 and a 12 month high of $57.06. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $48.12 and its 200-day moving average is $49.94. The stock has a market capitalization of $973.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.72 and a beta of 0.32.

AMERISAFE Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This is a boost from AMERISAFE’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.92%. AMERISAFE’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 45.82%.

About AMERISAFE

(Free Report)

AMERISAFE, Inc, an insurance holding company, underwrites workers' compensation insurance in the United States. The company's workers' compensation insurance policies provide benefits to injured employees for temporary or permanent disability, death, and medical and hospital expenses. It serves small to mid-sized employers engaged in hazardous industries, including construction, trucking, logging and lumber, agriculture, manufacturing, telecommunications, and maritime.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMSF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for AMERISAFE, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMSF – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AMERISAFE Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AMERISAFE and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.