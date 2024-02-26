Eagle Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of NICE Ltd. (NASDAQ:NICE – Free Report) by 2.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 26,476 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 715 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in NICE were worth $4,501,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Sunbelt Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 1st quarter valued at $32,000. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in NICE during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in NICE during the 2nd quarter valued at $43,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in NICE by 329.0% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 296 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 227 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P boosted its stake in NICE by 25.2% during the 1st quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 298 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $65,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter. 63.58% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:NICE opened at $238.20 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.45, a current ratio of 2.06 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $211.24 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.28. The stock has a market cap of $15.16 billion, a PE ratio of 46.80, a P/E/G ratio of 2.40 and a beta of 0.99. NICE Ltd. has a 52 week low of $149.54 and a 52 week high of $253.00.

NICE ( NASDAQ:NICE Get Free Report ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The technology company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.10. NICE had a return on equity of 13.29% and a net margin of 14.23%. The firm had revenue of $623.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $616.83 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts forecast that NICE Ltd. will post 7.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Northland Securities assumed coverage on NICE in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. TheStreet upgraded NICE from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Mizuho raised their price target on NICE from $244.00 to $300.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Barclays raised their price target on NICE from $283.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Oppenheimer lifted their target price on NICE from $225.00 to $300.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $281.55.

NICE Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides cloud platforms for AI-driven digital business solutions worldwide. It offers CXone, a cloud native open platform; Enlighten, an AI engine for CX that discovers automation opportunities for self-service; digital-entry points solutions that enable organizations to address consumers' needs; and journey orchestration solutions that empower organizations to connect and route customers to deal with the customer's request, and connects them using real time AI-based routing.

