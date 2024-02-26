Eagle Asset Management Inc. Sells 4,354 Shares of Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. lowered its position in Model N, Inc. (NYSE:MODN – Free Report) by 2.4% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 176,202 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 4,354 shares during the period. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned 0.46% of Model N worth $4,301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of MODN. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Model N in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $31,799,000. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Model N by 1,414.7% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 702,471 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $28,492,000 after acquiring an additional 656,093 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership raised its stake in shares of Model N by 14.6% in the third quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 3,310,207 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $80,802,000 after acquiring an additional 421,952 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 13.2% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,949,847 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $100,973,000 after acquiring an additional 343,775 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ranger Investment Management L.P. raised its stake in shares of Model N by 39.6% in the second quarter. Ranger Investment Management L.P. now owns 904,023 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $31,966,000 after acquiring an additional 256,347 shares during the last quarter.

Analyst Ratings Changes

MODN has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on shares of Model N from $37.00 to $31.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 10th. StockNews.com cut shares of Model N from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, November 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Model N from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $30.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of Model N from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.30.

Model N Stock Performance

MODN opened at $25.30 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $26.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.56. The company has a quick ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 4.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Model N, Inc. has a 52 week low of $20.90 and a 52 week high of $35.96.

Insider Activity

In other news, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total value of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,925,176.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In related news, Director Dave Yarnold sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.88, for a total value of $134,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 22,012 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,682.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CRO Christopher Lyon sold 10,614 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $23.18, for a total transaction of $246,032.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 126,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,176.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 73,069 shares of company stock valued at $1,875,926 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.55% of the company’s stock.

About Model N

Model N, Inc provides cloud revenue management solutions for life sciences and high-tech companies in the United States and internationally. The company offers Global Pricing Management, which minimizes price erosion of products; Global Tender Management that enhances revenue by enabling segmentation and targeting, optimal bid pricing, and post-award tracking; Provider Management, which minimizes rebate overpayments; Payer Management that minimizes revenue leakage and noncompliance of complex contracts; Government Pricing, which optimizes revenue, and reduces the risk of fines and other penalties; and Medicaid that enhances compliance with regulatory requirements and payments of rebate claims on a timely basis and at correct rates for government Medicaid programs, as well as Validata, State Pricing Transparency Management, Advanced Membership Management, and Intelligence Cloud.

Further Reading

