Eagle Asset Management Inc. Trims Stake in Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR)

Eagle Asset Management Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR – Free Report) by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 90,159 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 3,359 shares during the quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Matador Resources worth $5,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Algert Global LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 1,500.9% in the 3rd quarter. Algert Global LLC now owns 71,240 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,237,000 after purchasing an additional 66,790 shares during the last quarter. Flputnam Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $204,000. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 0.5% in the 2nd quarter. Beck Mack & Oliver LLC now owns 1,038,790 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,349,000 after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Matador Resources by 2.4% in the 3rd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,428,877 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $84,990,000 after purchasing an additional 33,859 shares during the last quarter. Finally, William Blair Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Matador Resources in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,720,000. 87.23% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Matador Resources Stock Performance

MTDR opened at $60.72 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $7.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.61 and a beta of 3.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.98. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $56.22 and its 200 day simple moving average is $58.37. Matador Resources has a 1-year low of $42.04 and a 1-year high of $67.71.

Matador Resources Announces Dividend

Matador Resources ( NYSE:MTDR Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The energy company reported $1.99 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.04 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $836.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $842.96 million. Matador Resources had a net margin of 30.14% and a return on equity of 21.54%. Matador Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 18.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $2.08 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Matador Resources will post 7.07 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 23rd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 22nd. Matador Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 11.35%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several analysts have recently weighed in on MTDR shares. StockNews.com raised Matador Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Mizuho dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $83.00 to $67.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Raymond James dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $76.00 to $70.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on Matador Resources in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $73.00 target price on the stock. Finally, Benchmark dropped their target price on Matador Resources from $71.00 to $62.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $70.38.

Insider Buying and Selling at Matador Resources

In related news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran bought 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $54.30 per share, for a total transaction of $108,600.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,337,789.10. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Matador Resources news, CEO Joseph Wm Foran purchased 2,000 shares of Matador Resources stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $54.30 per share, with a total value of $108,600.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 24,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,337,789.10. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Timothy E. Parker bought 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $52.13 per share, for a total transaction of $260,650.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 79,257 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,131,667.41. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 6.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Matador Resources Company Profile

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas.

