ECARX (ECX) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

ECARX (NASDAQ:ECX – Get Free Report) is scheduled to be issuing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 28th.

ECARX Price Performance

NASDAQ:ECX opened at $2.74 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $2.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.24. The company has a market capitalization of $102.75 million, a PE ratio of -5.17 and a beta of 0.15. ECARX has a 1-year low of $2.00 and a 1-year high of $9.34.

Institutional Trading of ECARX

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Northern Trust Corp purchased a new position in shares of ECARX in the fourth quarter worth approximately $161,000. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC bought a new position in ECARX during the third quarter valued at $51,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in ECARX by 2.6% during the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 270,982 shares of the company’s stock valued at $840,000 after acquiring an additional 6,793 shares during the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of ECARX during the second quarter valued at $102,000. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of ECARX by 38.7% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 100,990 shares of the company’s stock valued at $703,000 after purchasing an additional 28,184 shares during the period. 16.18% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ECARX Company Profile

ECARX Holdings Inc develops a full stack automotive computing platform to reshape the mobility market worldwide. Its principal products include infotainment head units, digital cockpits, and vehicle chip-set solutions, as well as core operating system and integrated software stack. The company was founded in 2017 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

