Edison International (NYSE:EIX) Given New $70.00 Price Target at Barclays

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) had its price objective hoisted by research analysts at Barclays from $69.00 to $70.00 in a report issued on Monday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the utilities provider’s stock. Barclays‘s price objective suggests a potential upside of 2.55% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also recently commented on EIX. Guggenheim raised shares of Edison International from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $66.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Monday, January 22nd. TheStreet cut shares of Edison International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Edison International from $76.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Edison International from $52.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 21st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Edison International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.60.

Get Edison International alerts:

View Our Latest Report on Edison International

Edison International Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of EIX opened at $68.26 on Monday. Edison International has a one year low of $58.82 and a one year high of $74.92. The company has a market cap of $26.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a P/E/G ratio of 3.71 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.86, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.73. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $68.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $67.29.

Edison International (NYSE:EIX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 22nd. The utilities provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.12. Edison International had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 12.63%. The company had revenue of $3.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.19 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.14 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Edison International will post 4.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Edison International

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in EIX. V Square Quantitative Management LLC grew its position in shares of Edison International by 27.1% during the 4th quarter. V Square Quantitative Management LLC now owns 7,943 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $568,000 after acquiring an additional 1,696 shares during the period. Able Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Edison International during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Quarry LP boosted its holdings in Edison International by 61.0% in the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 4,103 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $293,000 after buying an additional 1,555 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Edison International by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 520,364 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $37,202,000 after buying an additional 9,756 shares during the period. Finally, Sanibel Captiva Trust Company Inc. bought a new position in Edison International in the 4th quarter worth approximately $324,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.17% of the company’s stock.

About Edison International

(Get Free Report)

Edison International, through its subsidiaries, generates and distributes electric power. The company supplies electricity to approximately 50,000 square mile area of southern California to residential, commercial, industrial, public authorities, agricultural, and other sectors. It also owns solar, hydro, and natural gas electric generating facilities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Edison International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Edison International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.