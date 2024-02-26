Electronic Arts Inc. to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 (NASDAQ:EA)

Electronic Arts Inc. (NASDAQ:EA – Get Free Report) announced a quarterly dividend on Friday, January 26th, RTT News reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be paid a dividend of 0.19 per share by the game software company on Tuesday, February 20th. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 27th.

Electronic Arts has increased its dividend payment by an average of 64.7% per year over the last three years. Electronic Arts has a payout ratio of 8.8% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect Electronic Arts to earn $5.74 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.76 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.2%.

Electronic Arts Price Performance

Shares of Electronic Arts stock opened at $142.59 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 35.92, a P/E/G ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.78. Electronic Arts has a 1-year low of $108.53 and a 1-year high of $144.53. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $138.26 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $130.96.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Electronic Arts ( NASDAQ:EA Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 30th. The game software company reported $1.07 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.45 by ($1.38). Electronic Arts had a net margin of 14.09% and a return on equity of 20.58%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.40 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.29 earnings per share. Electronic Arts’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Electronic Arts will post 5.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

EA has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet raised shares of Electronic Arts from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, November 27th. BMO Capital Markets assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $160.00 price objective for the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Electronic Arts in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They issued a “peer perform” rating for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $152.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on shares of Electronic Arts from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $146.94.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Electronic Arts news, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total value of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other Electronic Arts news, CEO Andrew Wilson sold 2,500 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.44, for a total value of $343,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,430 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,594,619.20. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Vijayanthimala Singh sold 800 shares of Electronic Arts stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.01, for a total transaction of $110,408.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 30,283 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,179,356.83. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 26,031 shares of company stock worth $3,586,318 in the last quarter. 0.20% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Electronic Arts

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Electronic Arts in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Quarry LP acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Neo Ivy Capital Management increased its position in Electronic Arts by 70.1% during the 2nd quarter. Neo Ivy Capital Management now owns 262 shares of the game software company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 108 shares in the last quarter. Tyler Stone Wealth Management acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in Electronic Arts during the 4th quarter worth approximately $33,000. 90.42% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Electronic Arts

Electronic Arts Inc develops, markets, publishes, and distributes games, content, and services for game consoles, PCs, mobile phones, and tablets worldwide. It develops and publishes games and services across various genres, such as sports, racing, first-person shooter, action, role-playing, and simulation primarily under the Battlefield, The Sims, Apex Legends, Need for Speed, and license games from others, including FIFA, Madden NFL, UFC, and Star Wars brands.

Further Reading

