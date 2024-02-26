Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV) Shares Sold by Profund Advisors LLC

Profund Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in shares of Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report) by 3.4% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,651 shares of the company’s stock after selling 127 shares during the quarter. Profund Advisors LLC’s holdings in Elevance Health were worth $1,590,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new stake in Elevance Health in the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Elevance Health in the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new position in Elevance Health during the third quarter valued at about $30,000. TD Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Elevance Health during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Tyler Stone Wealth Management bought a new stake in Elevance Health in the second quarter worth about $39,000. 87.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Elevance Health alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of Elevance Health from $572.00 to $574.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their price target on Elevance Health from $547.00 to $580.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. StockNews.com downgraded Elevance Health from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 25th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Elevance Health from $569.00 to $552.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 17th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $567.90.

Elevance Health Price Performance

Shares of ELV opened at $514.09 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $485.00 and its 200-day moving average is $467.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.44. The company has a market capitalization of $119.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.42, a P/E/G ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.78. Elevance Health, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $412.00 and a fifty-two week high of $515.35.

Elevance Health (NYSE:ELV – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 24th. The company reported $5.62 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.60 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $42.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $42.19 billion. Elevance Health had a net margin of 3.49% and a return on equity of 20.47%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $5.23 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Elevance Health, Inc. will post 37.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Elevance Health Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.63 per share. This is a boost from Elevance Health’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.48. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.27%. Elevance Health’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.52%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Elevance Health

In other news, Director Ramiro G. Peru sold 753 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $376,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,109 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,554,500. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Elevance Health Company Profile

(Free Report)

Elevance Health, Inc operates as a health benefits company. The company operates through four segments: Commercial & Specialty Business, Government Business, CarelonRx, and Other. It supports consumers, families, and communities across the entire care journey connecting to the care, support, and resources to lead healthier lives.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ELV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Elevance Health, Inc. (NYSE:ELV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Elevance Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevance Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.