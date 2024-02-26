Ellington Financial Inc. (EFC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.15 on March 25th

Ellington Financial Inc. (NYSE:EFC – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 14.80%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Financial has raised its dividend by an average of 11.4% annually over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 1 years. Ellington Financial has a dividend payout ratio of 93.3% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings fall. Research analysts expect Ellington Financial to earn $1.80 per share next year, which means the company may not be able to cover its $1.80 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 100.0%.

NYSE EFC opened at $12.16 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $827.12 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.16 and a beta of 1.96. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $12.50 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.71. The company has a quick ratio of 39.81, a current ratio of 39.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.48. Ellington Financial has a 12-month low of $10.81 and a 12-month high of $14.21.

In related news, Director Lisa Mumford sold 21,180 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.06, for a total value of $276,610.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 63,540 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $829,832.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . 5.50% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in Ellington Financial by 8.6% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,559,525 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,142,000 after buying an additional 918,081 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 13.4% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,833,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $61,432,000 after purchasing an additional 569,935 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 9.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,524,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,202,000 after purchasing an additional 215,824 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Ellington Financial by 5.3% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,277,320 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,627,000 after purchasing an additional 63,965 shares during the period. 50.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Ellington Financial in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $13.50 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $14.19.

Ellington Financial Inc, through its subsidiary, Ellington Financial Operating Partnership LLC, acquires and manages mortgage-related, consumer-related, corporate-related, and other financial assets in the United States. The company acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS) backed by prime jumbo, Alt-A, manufactured housing, and subprime residential mortgage loans; RMBS for which the principal and interest payments are guaranteed by the U.S.

