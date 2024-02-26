Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance
Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $6.08 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile
Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.
