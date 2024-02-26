Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be paid a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% indicating that its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings decline. Equities analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:EARN opened at $6.08 on Monday. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a twelve month low of $5.09 and a twelve month high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a PE ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a fifty day moving average of $6.07 and a 200-day moving average of $6.09.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Group AG bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Two Sigma Investments LP bought a new position in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in the third quarter valued at about $138,000. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 144.6% in the fourth quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 24,638 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $151,000 after acquiring an additional 14,566 shares during the last quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the first quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after acquiring an additional 5,724 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 6.5% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 32,401 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $327,000 after acquiring an additional 1,965 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

Separately, UBS Group assumed coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price for the company.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.