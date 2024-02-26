Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (EARN) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.08 on March 25th

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT (NYSE:EARN – Get Free Report) announced a monthly dividend on Wednesday, February 7th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 29th will be given a dividend of 0.08 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, March 25th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 15.79%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 28th.

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has decreased its dividend by an average of 5.0% annually over the last three years. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a payout ratio of 88.9% meaning its dividend is currently covered by earnings, but may not be in the future if the company’s earnings tumble. Analysts expect Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT to earn $0.98 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.96 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 98.0%.

Get Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT alerts:

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Price Performance

NYSE EARN opened at $6.08 on Monday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $6.07 and its 200-day moving average is $6.09. Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT has a one year low of $5.09 and a one year high of $7.96. The firm has a market cap of $99.29 million, a P/E ratio of 15.59 and a beta of 1.87.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, UBS Group initiated coverage on Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $6.00 target price on the stock.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EARN

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. GSA Capital Partners LLP boosted its stake in shares of Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 18.2% during the 4th quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP now owns 48,107 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $295,000 after acquiring an additional 7,399 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 20.3% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $291,000 after purchasing an additional 6,580 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 10.0% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 37,448 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $270,000 after purchasing an additional 3,412 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 28.9% in the 1st quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 25,522 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $257,000 after purchasing an additional 5,724 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its stake in Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT by 24.9% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 32,812 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $245,000 after purchasing an additional 6,549 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 18.41% of the company’s stock.

About Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT

(Get Free Report)

Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT, a real estate investment trust, specializes in acquiring, investing in, and managing residential mortgage-and real estate-related assets. It acquires and manages residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS), including agency pools and agency collateralized mortgage obligations (CMOs); and non-agency RMBS comprising non-agency CMOs, such as investment grade and non-investment grade.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ellington Residential Mortgage REIT and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.