Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) Shares Bought by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its holdings in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report) by 41.0% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,509 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,893 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $629,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of EMR. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Certified Advisory Corp bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the first quarter valued at about $34,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the second quarter valued at about $35,000. Authentikos Wealth Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Emerson Electric during the third quarter valued at about $42,000. 72.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Emerson Electric alerts:

Emerson Electric Stock Performance

NYSE:EMR opened at $105.91 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a 1 year low of $76.94 and a 1 year high of $107.08. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $97.71 and a 200-day moving average of $94.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.12, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.34.

Emerson Electric Announces Dividend

Emerson Electric ( NYSE:EMR Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported $1.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.04 by $0.18. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 69.33% and a return on equity of 11.59%. The firm had revenue of $4.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 EPS. Emerson Electric’s revenue was up 22.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Emerson Electric Co. will post 5.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 11th. Investors of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $0.525 dividend. This represents a $2.10 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. Emerson Electric’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 10.94%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, Director Mark A. Blinn sold 2,413 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $103.18, for a total value of $248,973.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,591 shares in the company, valued at approximately $989,599.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EMR has been the subject of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $106.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $100.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Stephens cut their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $120.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Mizuho raised their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $118.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $109.31.

Get Our Latest Stock Report on EMR

Emerson Electric Company Profile

(Free Report)

Emerson Electric Co, a technology and software company, provides various solutions for customers in industrial, commercial, and consumer markets in the Americas, Asia, the Middle East, Africa, and Europe. It operates in six segments: Final Control, Control Systems & Software, Measurement & Analytical, AspenTech, Discrete Automation, and Safety & Productivity.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EMR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Emerson Electric Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Emerson Electric and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.