Enerflex (EFX) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (TSE:EFX – Get Free Report) is set to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of C($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Enerflex Stock Performance

Shares of TSE EFX opened at C$7.05 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.31, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 97.80. Enerflex has a 12 month low of C$5.44 and a 12 month high of C$11.03. The stock has a 50 day moving average of C$6.55 and a 200-day moving average of C$6.70. The company has a market capitalization of C$873.71 million, a P/E ratio of -10.22 and a beta of 1.83.

Analyst Ratings Changes

EFX has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. National Bank Financial upgraded Enerflex from a “sector perform market weight” rating to an “outperform market weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 24th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 10th. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$6.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, February 2nd. ATB Capital boosted their price target on Enerflex from C$11.00 to C$12.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Acumen Capital lowered their price target on Enerflex from C$14.00 to C$12.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 13th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of C$10.66.

About Enerflex

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

