Enerflex (EFXT) to Release Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Enerflex (NYSE:EFXT – Get Free Report) will announce its earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, February 28th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of ($0.02) per share for the quarter.

Enerflex Trading Down 0.8 %

EFXT opened at $5.24 on Monday. Enerflex has a twelve month low of $3.94 and a twelve month high of $8.36. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $4.89 and a 200 day simple moving average of $4.98. The company has a quick ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $649.55 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.10 and a beta of 2.42.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Enerflex

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Barclays PLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the first quarter worth about $39,000. HighTower Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $64,000. Deutsche Bank AG bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of Enerflex by 36.1% in the second quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 10,036 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 2,661 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Enerflex in the fourth quarter worth about $70,000. Institutional investors own 44.06% of the company’s stock.

Enerflex Company Profile

Enerflex Ltd. offers energy infrastructure and energy transition solutions to natural gas markets in North America, Latin America, and Eastern Hemisphere. The company provides natural gas compression infrastructure, power generation, and processing infrastructure under contract to oil and natural gas customers; power generation rental solutions; custom and standard compression packages for reciprocating and screw compressor applications; re-engineering, re-configuration, and re-packaging of compressors for various field applications; integrated turnkey power generation, gas compression, processing facilities, natural gas compression, processing, electric power solutions, and water solutions; after-market mechanical services and parts distribution, as well as maintenance solutions to the oil and natural gas industry, operations, and overhaul services; and equipment supply, parts supply, and general asset management.

Featured Stories

