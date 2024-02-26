Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH) Shares Purchased by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of Enphase Energy, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENPH – Free Report) by 7.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,360,627 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 90,438 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.00% of Enphase Energy worth $163,479,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 494.8% in the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 4,848 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 4,033 shares during the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 80,893 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $9,719,000 after purchasing an additional 10,056 shares during the last quarter. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 23.6% in the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 751,248 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,262,000 after purchasing an additional 143,340 shares during the last quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Enphase Energy in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $295,000. Finally, LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Enphase Energy by 21.3% in the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 91,989 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $11,052,000 after purchasing an additional 16,163 shares during the last quarter. 71.05% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Enphase Energy stock opened at $118.19 on Monday. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $119.18 and its 200 day simple moving average is $114.06. The stock has a market cap of $16.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.62, a P/E/G ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.48. Enphase Energy, Inc. has a 12-month low of $73.49 and a 12-month high of $231.42. The company has a quick ratio of 4.19, a current ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

In other Enphase Energy news, Director Richard Mora sold 24,285 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $120.59, for a total transaction of $2,928,528.15. Following the transaction, the director now owns 3,126 shares in the company, valued at $376,964.34. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link . 4.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

ENPH has been the subject of several analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Enphase Energy from $180.00 to $158.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 30th. Mizuho lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $131.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Canaccord Genuity Group initiated coverage on Enphase Energy in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $142.00 price target on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company raised Enphase Energy from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $98.00 to $141.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Barclays lifted their price target on Enphase Energy from $106.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $157.66.

Enphase Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells home energy solutions for the solar photovoltaic industry in the United States and internationally. The company offers semiconductor-based microinverter, which converts energy at the individual solar module level and combines with its proprietary networking and software technologies to provide energy monitoring and control.

