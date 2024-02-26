Envestnet Asset Management Inc. Has $24.17 Million Position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV)

Envestnet Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:XMLV – Free Report) by 9.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 491,582 shares of the company’s stock after selling 52,909 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. owned approximately 2.73% of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF worth $24,171,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coastal Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $27,000. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at about $34,000. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Retirement Group LLC lifted its holdings in Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF by 29.9% during the 4th quarter. Retirement Group LLC now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $75,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $96,000.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Stock Performance

Shares of XMLV opened at $54.51 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $980.63 million, a P/E ratio of 17.79 and a beta of 0.80. Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF has a 52 week low of $47.35 and a 52 week high of $55.90. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $53.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $51.29.

Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF Profile

The Invesco S&P MidCap Low Volatility ETF (XMLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P MidCap 400 Low Volatility index. The fund tracks a volatility-weighted index of the 80 least volatile S&P 400 companies. XMLV was launched on Feb 15, 2013 and is managed by Invesco.

