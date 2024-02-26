Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Position in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon Co. (NASDAQ:EXC – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 17,408 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $658,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.4% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,856,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,560,769,000 after acquiring an additional 837,508 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its holdings in Exelon by 1.1% in the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 32,894,774 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,232,236,000 after acquiring an additional 343,201 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 2.2% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 18,931,213 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,004,000 after acquiring an additional 415,812 shares during the period. Lazard Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Exelon by 133.2% in the second quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 17,371,666 shares of the company’s stock valued at $707,721,000 after acquiring an additional 9,923,059 shares during the period. Finally, T. Rowe Price Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Exelon in the fourth quarter valued at $413,260,000. 81.38% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on EXC. TheStreet downgraded Exelon from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 7th. Guggenheim downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $44.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Mizuho raised Exelon from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $36.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Bank of America cut their price target on Exelon from $38.00 to $36.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 19th. Finally, UBS Group downgraded Exelon from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $37.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Exelon presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $38.82.

Exelon Stock Performance

Exelon stock opened at $36.13 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $37.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.11 billion, a PE ratio of 15.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a current ratio of 0.81. Exelon Co. has a one year low of $33.35 and a one year high of $43.71.

Exelon (NASDAQ:EXC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 21st. The company reported $0.60 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Exelon had a return on equity of 9.40% and a net margin of 10.72%. The firm had revenue of $5.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.43 EPS. Exelon’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Exelon Co. will post 2.39 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exelon Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 4th will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.21%. This is a positive change from Exelon’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 1st. Exelon’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.80%.

Exelon Profile

Exelon Corporation, a utility services holding company, engages in the energy distribution and transmission businesses in the United States and Canada. The company is involved in the purchase and regulated retail sale of electricity and natural gas, transmission and distribution of electricity, and distribution of natural gas to retail customers.

