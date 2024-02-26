Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Acquires New Stake in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. purchased a new position in HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 16,827 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $664,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of HSBC. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in HSBC during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Assetmark Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of HSBC by 231.7% in the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Paradigm Asset Management Co. LLC acquired a new position in shares of HSBC in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $39,000. 1.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HSBC has been the topic of a number of research reports. BNP Paribas lowered shares of HSBC from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered shares of HSBC from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $811.00.

HSBC stock opened at $38.20 on Monday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $39.50 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $145.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.32 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 0.95 and a current ratio of 0.90. HSBC Holdings plc has a one year low of $32.40 and a one year high of $42.47.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 8th will be given a dividend of $1.55 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 7th. This represents a $6.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 16.23%. This is a positive change from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 34.74%.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

