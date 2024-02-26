Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Buys Shares of 85,010 Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. (NYSE:MUFG – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 85,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $722,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of MUFG. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 1,929.8% during the 4th quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 4,140,729 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,619,000 after acquiring an additional 3,936,735 shares during the period. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 288.7% during the first quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,313,512 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,173,000 after acquiring an additional 2,461,133 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 24.0% in the 1st quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 10,032,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $62,100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,943,618 shares in the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its position in Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 91.4% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 3,086,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,721,000 after buying an additional 1,473,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group by 118.7% in the 3rd quarter. Capricorn Fund Managers Ltd now owns 2,346,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,925,000 after buying an additional 1,273,966 shares during the last quarter. 1.76% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Price Performance

Shares of NYSE MUFG opened at $10.01 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.57. The company has a market cap of $123.50 billion, a PE ratio of 8.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.87 and a beta of 0.59. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.99 and a twelve month high of $10.02.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group Company Profile

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group ( NYSE:MUFG Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.21 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.17 by $0.04. Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $19.25 billion for the quarter. On average, analysts predict that Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc. will post 0.81 EPS for the current year.

Mitsubishi UFJ Financial Group, Inc operates as the bank holding company for MUFG Bank, Ltd. that provides various financial services in Japan, the United States, Europe, Asia/Oceania, and internationally. It operates through Digital Service Business Group; Retail & Commercial Banking Business Group; Japanese Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Asset Management & Investor Services Business Group; Global Corporate & Investment Banking Business Group; Global Commercial Banking Business Group; and Global Markets Business Group segments.

