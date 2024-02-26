Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. Takes $633,000 Position in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC)

Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in Honda Motor Co., Ltd. (NYSE:HMC – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 18,809 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $633,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Credit Suisse AG grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 3,638.7% in the third quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 1,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after purchasing an additional 1,128 shares during the period. Private Trust Co. NA grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 77.6% in the third quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 975 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Spire Wealth Management grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 52.2% in the second quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 1,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 423 shares during the period. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in Honda Motor by 186.1% in the third quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 750 shares during the period. Finally, Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in Honda Motor in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 5.32% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Honda Motor Price Performance

HMC opened at $35.82 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. Honda Motor Co., Ltd. has a 52-week low of $24.60 and a 52-week high of $36.82. The company has a 50 day moving average of $32.62 and a two-hundred day moving average of $32.39. The company has a market cap of $61.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.45, a P/E/G ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.69.

About Honda Motor

Honda Motor ( NYSE:HMC Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 9th. The company reported $1.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.85 by $0.21. Honda Motor had a net margin of 5.05% and a return on equity of 8.04%. The company had revenue of $36.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.68 billion. On average, analysts expect that Honda Motor Co., Ltd. will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Honda Motor Co, Ltd. develops, manufactures, and distributes motorcycles, automobiles, power, and other products in Japan, North America, Europe, Asia, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Motorcycle Business, Automobile Business, Financial Services Business, and Power Product and Other Businesses.

