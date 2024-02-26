Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Acquires 150,592 Shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Rush Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:RUSHA – Free Report) by 96.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 306,458 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 150,592 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.38% of Rush Enterprises worth $12,513,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in Rush Enterprises by 55.9% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,207 shares of the company’s stock worth $164,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 10.0% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 45,868 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,335,000 after acquiring an additional 4,172 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 446,215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,717,000 after acquiring an additional 39,377 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 59.6% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 22,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,142,000 after acquiring an additional 8,378 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Rush Enterprises by 9.3% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,352,152 shares of the company’s stock valued at $170,659,000 after acquiring an additional 283,822 shares during the last quarter. 77.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Rush Enterprises stock opened at $46.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.28. Rush Enterprises, Inc. has a one year low of $33.37 and a one year high of $50.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.01. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $46.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $42.43.

Rush Enterprises ( NASDAQ:RUSHA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.84 by $0.11. Rush Enterprises had a return on equity of 18.47% and a net margin of 4.38%. The firm had revenue of $2.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.16 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 7.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Rush Enterprises, Inc. will post 3.12 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 27th will be paid a $0.17 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, February 26th. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.46%. Rush Enterprises’s payout ratio is 16.41%.

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on RUSHA. StockNews.com downgraded Rush Enterprises from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, January 1st. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $58.00 target price on shares of Rush Enterprises in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th.

In related news, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $134,073.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO William M. Rusty Rush sold 85,128 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.58, for a total transaction of $3,454,494.24. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 174,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,067,169.32. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Jody Pollard sold 11,250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.28, for a total value of $543,150.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,777 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $134,073.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 1,596,378 shares of company stock valued at $69,337,644 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 17.10% of the company’s stock.

Rush Enterprises, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated retailer of commercial vehicles and related services in the United States and Canada. The company operates a network of commercial vehicle dealerships under the Rush Truck Centers name. Its Rush Truck Centers primarily sell commercial vehicles manufactured by Peterbilt, International, Hino, Ford, Isuzu, IC Bus, and Blue Bird.

