Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 1.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 2.29% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $10,064,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in SMBC. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its holdings in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp by 402.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,723 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock valued at $64,000 after purchasing an additional 1,380 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 1,315.7% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,803 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $108,000 after acquiring an additional 2,605 shares during the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 10.1% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 2,369 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 137.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,276 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $126,000 after acquiring an additional 1,895 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc lifted its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 264.6% in the fourth quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 2,811 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $129,000 after acquiring an additional 2,040 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.91% of the company’s stock.

Get Southern Missouri Bancorp alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Stock Up 0.6 %

SMBC stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $47.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $44.55. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $30.28 and a 12 month high of $55.45. The company has a market cap of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a current ratio of 0.97 and a quick ratio of 0.97.

Southern Missouri Bancorp (NASDAQ:SMBC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a return on equity of 11.49% and a net margin of 17.39%. The company had revenue of $40.13 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. Sell-side analysts expect that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 earnings per share for the current year.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 21.99%.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

(Free Report)

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SMBC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southern Missouri Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.