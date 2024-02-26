Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 199.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 302,491 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 201,394 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.18% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $8,476,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ZWS. Gabelli Funds LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 33,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $711,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 50.0% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,153 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after buying an additional 558 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 19,623 shares of the company’s stock valued at $419,000 after buying an additional 660 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Osterweis Capital Management Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 0.4% during the 2nd quarter. Osterweis Capital Management Inc. now owns 186,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,019,000 after buying an additional 760 shares in the last quarter. 82.45% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Zurn Elkay Water Solutions alerts:

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $29.95 and a two-hundred day moving average of $28.92. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 48.55, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $19.29 and a 52-week high of $33.95.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions ( NYSE:ZWS Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a return on equity of 10.75% and a net margin of 7.36%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 4.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.16 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be given a dividend of $0.08 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio is currently 49.23%.

Insider Transactions at Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction on Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Zurn Elkay Water Solutions news, CEO Todd A. Adams sold 129,604 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.06, for a total transaction of $4,284,708.24. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,828,550 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $60,451,863. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total value of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,320,898.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ZWS has been the topic of a number of research reports. Stifel Nicolaus lowered Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Mizuho downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Finally, KeyCorp downgraded Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Zurn Elkay Water Solutions presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.14.

View Our Latest Research Report on Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Company Profile

(Free Report)

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Zurn Elkay Water Solutions and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.