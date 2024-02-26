Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 201,394 Shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. (NYSE:ZWS – Free Report) by 199.2% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 302,491 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 201,394 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.18% of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions worth $8,476,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 29.5% during the 3rd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 537,376 shares of the company’s stock worth $15,057,000 after buying an additional 122,281 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 8.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 1,039,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,115,000 after buying an additional 83,182 shares during the last quarter. TD Asset Management Inc bought a new position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions during the second quarter worth about $1,548,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 1.1% during the third quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,726,242 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,369,000 after acquiring an additional 19,074 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Zurn Elkay Water Solutions by 20.5% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 213,827 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,991,000 after acquiring an additional 36,307 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.45% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

ZWS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Mizuho lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $34.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, February 9th. KeyCorp lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from an “overweight” rating to a “sector weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $31.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.14.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Michael Troutman sold 897 shares of Zurn Elkay Water Solutions stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.70, for a total transaction of $27,537.90. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 43,026 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,320,898.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Sudhanshu Chhabra sold 4,231 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.29, for a total transaction of $132,387.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 80,594 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,521,786.26. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 243,243 shares of company stock worth $8,004,982 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Price Performance

ZWS stock opened at $31.56 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.77, a current ratio of 3.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. has a 12 month low of $19.29 and a 12 month high of $33.95. The firm has a market cap of $5.43 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 1.21. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $29.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.92.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions (NYSE:ZWS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 5th. The company reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $356.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $350.55 million. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 10.75%. The firm’s revenue was up 4.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.16 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Co. will post 1.14 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 16th. Zurn Elkay Water Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 49.23%.

About Zurn Elkay Water Solutions

Zurn Elkay Water Solutions Corporation engages in design, procurement, manufacture, and marketing of water management solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers water safety and control products, such as backflow preventers, fire system valves, pressure reducing valves, thermostatic mixing valves, PEX pipings, fittings, and installation tools under the Zurn and Wilkins brand names.

