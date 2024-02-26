Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 294,949 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1,239.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after buying an additional 294,949 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% during the third quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 681 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 235.4% during the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 852 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after acquiring an additional 598 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% during the third quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 521 shares in the last quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sensata Technologies during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $61,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Sensata Technologies by 51.8% during the fourth quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,561 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 533 shares in the last quarter. 96.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of ST opened at $35.03 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $5.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -700.46, a PEG ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 1.69 and a current ratio of 2.55. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a fifty-two week low of $30.56 and a fifty-two week high of $52.05. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $35.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $35.47.

Sensata Technologies ( NYSE:ST Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The company’s revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 13th. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio is currently -959.81%.

A number of equities analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Monday, January 8th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial cut their price target on shares of Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America cut shares of Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised shares of Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

