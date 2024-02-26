Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys 294,949 Shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Sensata Technologies Holding plc (NYSE:ST – Free Report) by 1,239.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 318,744 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 294,949 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.21% of Sensata Technologies worth $12,055,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in ST. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 54.4% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 368,898 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $13,952,000 after purchasing an additional 130,004 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 71.6% in the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,249 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 1,389.8% in the 3rd quarter. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 730 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 681 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Sensata Technologies by 27.2% in the 3rd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,714,178 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $64,830,000 after purchasing an additional 366,958 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new position in Sensata Technologies in the 3rd quarter worth about $788,000. 96.46% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on ST. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $40.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Bank of America downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $46.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on Sensata Technologies from $39.00 to $36.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Sensata Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Finally, Oppenheimer raised Sensata Technologies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $50.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sensata Technologies has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $39.67.

Sensata Technologies Price Performance

Shares of Sensata Technologies stock opened at $35.03 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -700.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.39. Sensata Technologies Holding plc has a one year low of $30.56 and a one year high of $52.05. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $35.32 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $35.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 2.55 and a quick ratio of 1.69.

Sensata Technologies (NYSE:ST – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 6th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.05). Sensata Technologies had a positive return on equity of 17.47% and a negative net margin of 0.10%. The business had revenue of $992.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $978.05 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.96 earnings per share. Sensata Technologies’s quarterly revenue was down 2.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Sensata Technologies Holding plc will post 3.74 EPS for the current year.

Sensata Technologies Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 13th. Sensata Technologies’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -959.81%.

Sensata Technologies Profile

Sensata Technologies Holding plc develops, manufactures, and sells sensors and sensor-rich solutions, electrical protection components and systems, and other products used in mission-critical systems and applications. It operates in two segments, Performance Sensing and Sensing Solutions. The Performance Sensing segment develops and manufactures sensors, high-voltage solutions, and other solutions used in mission-critical systems and applications, such as tire pressure monitoring, thermal management, electrical protection, regenerative braking, powertrain (engine/transmission), exhaust management, and operator controls for automobiles, on-road trucks, and off-road equipment customers.

