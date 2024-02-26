Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Buys New Stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 101,404 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,694,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.17% of Post at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Post during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Post during the second quarter worth about $61,000. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in Post by 84.4% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,075 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares during the period. Finally, Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund acquired a new stake in Post during the first quarter worth about $102,000. 91.98% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Post alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms recently weighed in on POST. Barclays increased their price objective on shares of Post from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Wells Fargo & Company began coverage on shares of Post in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $92.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho increased their price objective on shares of Post from $110.00 to $128.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on shares of Post from $98.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 5th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.67.

Insider Activity at Post

In related news, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,905 shares in the company, valued at $928,996.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO Diedre J. Gray sold 7,297 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $104.51, for a total value of $762,609.47. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 51,073 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,337,639.23. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, SVP Bradly A. Harper sold 2,500 shares of Post stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.19, for a total transaction of $212,975.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,905 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $928,996.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 10,997 shares of company stock worth $1,078,083 over the last quarter. 10.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Post Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:POST opened at $105.88 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $95.50 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.21. Post Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $78.85 and a 52 week high of $107.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.42 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.72 and a beta of 0.65. The company has a current ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60.

Post (NYSE:POST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 1st. The company reported $1.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.07 by $0.62. Post had a net margin of 4.03% and a return on equity of 10.51%. The business had revenue of $1.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. Analysts anticipate that Post Holdings, Inc. will post 5.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Post Profile

(Free Report)

Post Holdings, Inc operates as a consumer packaged goods holding company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Post Consumer Brands, Weetabix, Foodservice, and Refrigerated Retail. The Post Consumer Brands segment manufactures, markets, and sells branded and private label ready-to-eat (RTE) cereals under Honey Bunches of Oats, Pebbles, and Malt-O-Meal brand names; hot cereal; peanut butter under the Peter Pan brand; and branded and private label dog and cat food products under Rachael Ray Nutrish, Nature's Recipe, 9Lives, Kibbles 'n Bits and Gravy Train brand names.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding POST? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Post Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:POST – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Post Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Post and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.