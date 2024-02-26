Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Position in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. cut its stake in Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. (NYSE:PK – Free Report) by 36.9% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 658,387 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 385,440 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.31% of Park Hotels & Resorts worth $8,111,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 1.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 33,696,042 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $658,084,000 after buying an additional 567,015 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 30,213,527 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $373,439,000 after buying an additional 278,266 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,036,934 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $177,037,000 after buying an additional 662,640 shares during the period. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 54.6% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 11,358,377 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $145,614,000 after buying an additional 4,010,239 shares during the period. Finally, Rush Island Management LP raised its position in shares of Park Hotels & Resorts by 11.3% during the 2nd quarter. Rush Island Management LP now owns 7,020,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $90,001,000 after buying an additional 714,008 shares during the period. 91.40% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $11.00 to $16.00 in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Barclays upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $16.00 to $19.00 in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 20th. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $14.00 to $21.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on shares of Park Hotels & Resorts from $12.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.60.

Shares of PK stock opened at $15.90 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 2.41, a quick ratio of 2.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.03. The company has a market cap of $3.34 billion, a P/E ratio of -58.89, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.02. Park Hotels & Resorts Inc. has a 12 month low of $10.70 and a 12 month high of $17.37.

The business also recently declared a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were given a $0.77 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Park Hotels & Resorts’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -1,377.78%.

Park is one of the largest publicly traded lodging REITs with a diverse portfolio of market-leading hotels and resorts with significant underlying real estate value. Park's portfolio currently consists of 43 premium-branded hotels and resorts with over 26,000 rooms primarily located in prime city center and resort locations.

