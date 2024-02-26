Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stake in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:SUPN – Free Report) by 18.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 387,653 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 88,386 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.71% of Supernus Pharmaceuticals worth $10,688,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 15.3% in the 1st quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 31,126 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,006,000 after buying an additional 4,129 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can lifted its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 10.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 15,996 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $519,000 after acquiring an additional 1,488 shares during the period. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 54.9% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 27,869 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $901,000 after buying an additional 9,872 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 148,330 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,794,000 after purchasing an additional 3,477 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. boosted its position in shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 223,149 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $7,217,000 after purchasing an additional 5,196 shares in the last quarter.

Supernus Pharmaceuticals Price Performance

SUPN stock opened at $29.06 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $28.20 and its 200-day simple moving average is $27.99. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.59 billion, a PE ratio of 70.88 and a beta of 0.97. Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12 month low of $21.99 and a 12 month high of $40.12.

Insider Activity

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

In other news, VP Tami Tillotson Martin sold 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $27.91, for a total value of $223,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 85,664 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,390,882.24. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Company insiders own 8.76% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on SUPN shares. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Supernus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Piper Sandler raised their price target on Supernus Pharmaceuticals from $42.00 to $43.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 9th.

About Supernus Pharmaceuticals

Supernus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of products for the treatment of central nervous system (CNS) diseases in the United States. Its commercial products are Trokendi XR, an extended release topiramate product indicated for the treatment of epilepsy, as well as for the prophylaxis of migraine headache; and Oxtellar XR, an extended release oxcarbazepine for the monotherapy treatment of partial onset epilepsy seizures in adults and children between 6 to 17 years of age.

