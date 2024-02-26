Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 81,728 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 4,326 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $11,647,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Republic Services by 56.3% during the third quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the first quarter worth about $34,000. Millburn Ridgefield Corp purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Republic Services in the third quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Fred Alger Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Republic Services by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 163 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 57.23% of the company’s stock.

Get Republic Services alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Republic Services from $180.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 6th. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 12th. The Goldman Sachs Group restated a “buy” rating on shares of Republic Services in a report on Thursday, February 1st. Citigroup upped their target price on Republic Services from $178.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Republic Services from $175.00 to $187.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Republic Services currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $171.82.

Republic Services Stock Performance

RSG stock opened at $184.98 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $58.20 billion, a PE ratio of 35.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.07 and a beta of 0.67. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12-month low of $126.58 and a 12-month high of $185.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $169.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is $157.60.

Republic Services Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 2nd will be given a $0.535 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, April 1st. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.16%. Republic Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 41.39%.

Republic Services Company Profile

(Free Report)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.