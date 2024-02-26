Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 116,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 275 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.08% of Bruker worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 86.7% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 63,071 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $4,056,000 after acquiring an additional 29,298 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bruker by 8.1% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $187,000 after acquiring an additional 217 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in Bruker by 0.4% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 272,946 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $17,550,000 after acquiring an additional 989 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 37,239 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $2,394,000 after buying an additional 3,551 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Bruker by 2.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,135,940 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $716,042,000 after buying an additional 291,386 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Bruker Stock Performance

Shares of BRKR stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.00, a P/E/G ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $66.89.

Bruker Dividend Announcement

Bruker ( NASDAQ:BRKR Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $809.35 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.74 earnings per share. Bruker’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 6.85%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have recently commented on BRKR shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on Bruker from $63.00 to $81.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on Bruker in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price objective on the stock. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, Citigroup boosted their target price on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Bruker currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $83.14.

Bruker Company Profile

(Free Report)

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

See Also

