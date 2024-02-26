Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Blue Bird Co. (NASDAQ:BLBD – Free Report) by 783.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 439,159 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 389,459 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 1.37% of Blue Bird worth $9,376,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Sei Investments Co. increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 3.6% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 11,290 shares of the company’s stock valued at $231,000 after buying an additional 390 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.9% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 22,464 shares of the company’s stock valued at $459,000 after buying an additional 633 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 29,037 shares of the company’s stock valued at $593,000 after buying an additional 732 shares during the period. Quarry LP increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 113.0% during the second quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 764 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas increased its holdings in Blue Bird by 8.0% during the third quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 13,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after buying an additional 960 shares during the period.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com lowered shares of Blue Bird from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Roth Mkm raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $26.00 to $35.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Blue Bird from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Craig Hallum raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $34.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, Barclays raised their target price on shares of Blue Bird from $25.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 8th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $32.70.

NASDAQ:BLBD opened at $31.50 on Monday. Blue Bird Co. has a 12 month low of $17.37 and a 12 month high of $33.94. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 0.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company has a market capitalization of $1.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.58, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.31.

Blue Bird (NASDAQ:BLBD – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, December 11th. The company reported $0.62 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.16. Blue Bird had a net margin of 5.04% and a return on equity of 223.85%. The business had revenue of $302.96 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $300.00 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Blue Bird Co. will post 1.87 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total transaction of $133,003,185.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Blue Bird news, major shareholder Asp Bb Holdings Llc sold 4,042,650 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.90, for a total value of $133,003,185.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Phil Horlock sold 30,000 shares of Blue Bird stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $25.97, for a total transaction of $779,100.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 539,812 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $14,018,917.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 6,836,369 shares of company stock worth $204,524,848. Company insiders own 2.10% of the company’s stock.

Blue Bird Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, designs, engineers, manufactures, and sells school buses in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Bus and Parts. It offers Type C, Type D, and specialty buses; and alternative power options through its propane powered, gasoline powered, compressed natural gas powered, and electric powered school buses, as well as diesel engines.

