Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 931.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 30,684 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Annis Gardner Whiting Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Molina Healthcare during the 3rd quarter worth $30,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the fourth quarter valued at $34,000. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the second quarter valued at $33,000. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Molina Healthcare in the first quarter valued at $40,000. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 85.9% in the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 132 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the last quarter. 98.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Molina Healthcare

In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In related news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronna Romney sold 335 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $358.00, for a total transaction of $119,930.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 16,907 shares in the company, valued at $6,052,706. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. Cantor Fitzgerald upped their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, February 9th. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and upped their target price for the stock from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $350.00 to $380.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $380.80.

Molina Healthcare Price Performance

MOH opened at $406.77 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $373.48 and a 200 day simple moving average of $351.72. The firm has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a twelve month low of $256.19 and a twelve month high of $407.85. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.31 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.35 billion. Molina Healthcare had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 32.34%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.10 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare Profile

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

