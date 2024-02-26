Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Grows Stock Position in RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RXO, Inc. (NYSE:RXO – Free Report) by 19.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 452,198 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72,988 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.39% of RXO worth $8,922,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. acquired a new position in shares of RXO during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC boosted its stake in RXO by 6,329.0% in the third quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 1,993 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after acquiring an additional 1,962 shares in the last quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new position in RXO in the fourth quarter valued at $39,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV boosted its stake in RXO by 7,985.7% in the second quarter. Resources Management Corp CT ADV now owns 2,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $64,000 after acquiring an additional 2,795 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Fairfield Bush & CO. acquired a new position in RXO in the second quarter valued at $68,000. 92.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

RXO has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on shares of RXO from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of RXO from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “negative” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, February 9th. Oppenheimer cut their price target on shares of RXO from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, February 13th. Vertical Research cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Bank of America cut shares of RXO from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $25.00 to $22.00 in a report on Thursday, February 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $20.42.

In other RXO news, major shareholder Mfn Partners, Lp purchased 919,720 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 8th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $21.04 per share, for a total transaction of $19,350,908.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 14,675,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $308,769,763.76. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RXO stock opened at $21.46 on Monday. RXO, Inc. has a 12-month low of $16.94 and a 12-month high of $24.33. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.51 billion, a PE ratio of 536.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.99 and a beta of 1.12. The company has a 50-day moving average of $22.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.27.

RXO (NYSE:RXO – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 8th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.03. RXO had a net margin of 0.10% and a return on equity of 6.11%. The company had revenue of $978.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $996.33 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 12.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that RXO, Inc. will post 0.24 EPS for the current fiscal year.

RXO, Inc provides full truckload freight transportation brokering services. The company also offers brokered services for managed transportation, last mile, and freight forwarding. RXO, Inc was founded in 2022 and is based in Charlotte, North Carolina.

