Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.67 Million Stake in Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Palo Alto Networks, Inc. (NASDAQ:PANW – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,127 shares of the network technology company’s stock after selling 4,782 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Palo Alto Networks were worth $1,671,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in PANW. Covestor Ltd increased its position in shares of Palo Alto Networks by 61.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 55 shares of the network technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 21 shares in the last quarter. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. boosted its stake in Palo Alto Networks by 1,071.4% in the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 82 shares of the network technology company’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 75 shares during the last quarter. Pin Oak Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, High Net Worth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in Palo Alto Networks in the first quarter valued at about $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.69% of the company’s stock.

Palo Alto Networks Trading Up 5.3 %

NASDAQ:PANW opened at $282.09 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $325.24 and a 200-day moving average price of $276.81. Palo Alto Networks, Inc. has a 12 month low of $176.30 and a 12 month high of $380.84. The stock has a market cap of $91.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 44.08, a P/E/G ratio of 3.85 and a beta of 1.26.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts have weighed in on PANW shares. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $400.00 to $345.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. JMP Securities restated a “market outperform” rating and set a $380.00 price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $390.00 to $380.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $310.00 to $305.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their price target on shares of Palo Alto Networks from $378.00 to $327.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, February 21st. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Palo Alto Networks presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $313.59.

Insider Activity at Palo Alto Networks

In related news, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,554,481.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Lee Klarich sold 45,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $343.03, for a total transaction of $15,436,350.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 198,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,955,958.15. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Nir Zuk sold 36,000 shares of Palo Alto Networks stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $294.50, for a total transaction of $10,602,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,475,567 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $434,554,481.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 169,426 shares of company stock valued at $52,195,271 in the last three months. Company insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Palo Alto Networks

Palo Alto Networks, Inc provides cybersecurity solutions worldwide. The company offers firewall appliances and software; and Panorama, a security management solution for the global control of network security platform as a virtual or a physical appliance. It also provides subscription services covering the areas of threat prevention, malware and persistent threat, URL filtering, laptop and mobile device protection, DNS security, Internet of Things security, SaaS security API, and SaaS security inline, as well as threat intelligence, and data loss prevention.

