Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $1.93 Million Position in Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. (NYSE:CRL – Free Report) by 273.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,837 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,206 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charles River Laboratories International were worth $1,928,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CRL. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Charles River Laboratories International during the fourth quarter worth $298,877,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in Charles River Laboratories International by 35.3% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,506,293 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $505,821,000 after acquiring an additional 653,790 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International in the fourth quarter valued at about $97,675,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 8.6% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,198,037 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,092,887,000 after purchasing an additional 411,153 shares during the period. Finally, Ariel Investments LLC raised its position in shares of Charles River Laboratories International by 53.4% in the second quarter. Ariel Investments LLC now owns 1,047,840 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $220,308,000 after purchasing an additional 364,786 shares during the period. 98.91% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Charles River Laboratories International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CRL. Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $215.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Evercore ISI upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $260.00 to $265.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $252.00 to $268.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Guggenheim downgraded shares of Charles River Laboratories International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Charles River Laboratories International from $220.00 to $205.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Charles River Laboratories International currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $246.54.

Insider Transactions at Charles River Laboratories International

In other news, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total value of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,685,431.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Shannon M. Parisotto sold 5,882 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $241.20, for a total value of $1,418,738.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 2,596 shares in the company, valued at approximately $626,155.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP William D. Barbo sold 4,050 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $248.50, for a total transaction of $1,006,425.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 22,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,685,431.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Charles River Laboratories International Stock Up 0.3 %

CRL stock opened at $247.71 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $161.65 and a 12 month high of $251.99. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $225.89 and a 200-day moving average price of $206.28.

Charles River Laboratories International (NYSE:CRL – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 14th. The medical research company reported $2.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.39 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $1.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $991.25 million. Charles River Laboratories International had a net margin of 11.49% and a return on equity of 16.53%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $2.98 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Charles River Laboratories International, Inc. will post 11.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Charles River Laboratories International Company Profile

(Free Report)

Charles River Laboratories International, Inc, a non-clinical contract research organization, provides drug discovery, non-clinical development, and safety testing services in the United States, Europe, Canada, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Research Models and Services (RMS), Discovery and Safety Assessment (DSA), and Manufacturing Solutions (Manufacturing).

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Charles River Laboratories International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charles River Laboratories International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.