Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.06 Million Stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:SMBC – Free Report) by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 260,125 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,743 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 2.29% of Southern Missouri Bancorp worth $10,064,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of SMBC. Balboa Wealth Partners acquired a new stake in shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at about $616,000. SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp during the third quarter worth about $158,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 0.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 51,200 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,981,000 after buying an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. American International Group Inc. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 11.1% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 4,129 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $159,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Southern Missouri Bancorp by 45.9% during the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 43,823 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $1,685,000 after buying an additional 13,790 shares during the last quarter. 49.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Price Performance

Shares of SMBC stock opened at $42.92 on Monday. Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. has a 1 year low of $30.28 and a 1 year high of $55.45. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $47.99 and its 200-day moving average is $44.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $487.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.24 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29.

Southern Missouri Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Southern Missouri Bancorp ( NASDAQ:SMBC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, January 29th. The savings and loans company reported $1.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.12 by ($0.05). Southern Missouri Bancorp had a net margin of 17.39% and a return on equity of 11.49%. The business had revenue of $40.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $40.94 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc. will post 4.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 29th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a $0.21 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.96%. Southern Missouri Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.99%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Southern Missouri Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 7th.

About Southern Missouri Bancorp

Southern Missouri Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Southern Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals and corporate customers in the United States. The company offers interest-bearing and noninterest-bearing transaction accounts, money market deposit accounts, saving accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

