Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.49 Million Holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its holdings in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Free Report) by 18.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 339,364 shares of the company’s stock after selling 78,009 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.22% of Vontier worth $10,493,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. IFP Advisors Inc raised its stake in Vontier by 29.1% during the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 3.8% during the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 12,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $342,000 after acquiring an additional 469 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 1.8% during the third quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 27,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $858,000 after acquiring an additional 494 shares in the last quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC raised its stake in Vontier by 1.9% during the second quarter. Dynamic Advisor Solutions LLC now owns 27,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $880,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in Vontier by 20.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 94.77% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Bank of America raised Vontier from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $37.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Citigroup upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $42.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 16th. Evercore ISI upped their price objective on Vontier from $40.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on Vontier from $37.00 to $41.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 20th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.88.

Vontier Price Performance

Vontier stock opened at $42.62 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.68, a PEG ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.23. Vontier Co. has a 52-week low of $24.65 and a 52-week high of $43.18. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $35.79 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $33.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.44, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.39.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, February 15th. The company reported $0.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.78 by $0.02. Vontier had a return on equity of 60.00% and a net margin of 12.18%. The company had revenue of $789.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $780.92 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.81 EPS. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was down 9.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Vontier Co. will post 3.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Vontier Dividend Announcement

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 28th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be given a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 6th. Vontier’s payout ratio is currently 4.15%.

About Vontier

(Free Report)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility ecosystem worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors; fueling equipment; field payment hardware; point-of sale, workflow, and monitoring software; vehicle tracking and fleet management; software solutions for traffic light control; and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Further Reading

