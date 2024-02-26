Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.59 Million Stock Holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. decreased its holdings in ESAB Co. (NYSE:ESAB – Free Report) by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 150,811 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,318 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.25% of ESAB worth $10,590,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $28,000. Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in ESAB in the 2nd quarter valued at $54,000. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $46,000. Covestor Ltd lifted its position in ESAB by 28,250.0% during the 3rd quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $79,000 after purchasing an additional 1,130 shares during the period. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in ESAB during the 2nd quarter valued at about $88,000. Institutional investors own 91.56% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on ESAB shares. Evercore ISI upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $77.00 to $93.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Robert W. Baird upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $83.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $75.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of ESAB from $105.00 to $106.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $85.75.

In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Shyam Kambeyanda sold 6,702 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $81.07, for a total transaction of $543,331.14. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 44,474 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,605,507.18. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Olivier Biebuyck sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.39, for a total value of $85,390.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,621 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $394,587.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 12,636 shares of company stock valued at $1,031,928 over the last 90 days. 7.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE ESAB opened at $94.46 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $5.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 1.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71. The company’s fifty day moving average is $87.55 and its 200-day moving average is $77.79. ESAB Co. has a twelve month low of $54.49 and a twelve month high of $95.38.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 29th will be given a dividend of $0.06 per share. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.25%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, March 27th. ESAB’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.80%.

ESAB Corporation engages in the formulation, development, manufacture, and supply of consumable products and equipment for use in cutting, joining, and automated welding; and control equipment. Its comprehensive range of welding consumables includes electrodes, cored and solid wires, and fluxes using a range of specialty and other materials; and cutting consumables comprising electrodes, nozzles, shields, and tips.

