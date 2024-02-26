Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.90 Million Holdings in The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its position in shares of The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report) by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 131,167 shares of the company’s stock after selling 708 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.13% of Toro worth $10,900,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in Toro by 9.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,234,812 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,137,702,000 after purchasing an additional 903,088 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in Toro by 4.1% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 5,274,694 shares of the company’s stock valued at $586,336,000 after purchasing an additional 207,532 shares during the period. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 25.0% in the 3rd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 4,180,246 shares of the company’s stock valued at $347,378,000 after purchasing an additional 835,637 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,350,616 shares of the company’s stock valued at $341,733,000 after purchasing an additional 12,777 shares during the period. Finally, Champlain Investment Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Toro by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. Champlain Investment Partners LLC now owns 2,489,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,065,000 after purchasing an additional 7,180 shares during the period. 84.69% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Toro alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have recently issued reports on TTC. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on shares of Toro from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. TheStreet raised shares of Toro from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, DA Davidson downgraded shares of Toro from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $110.00 to $87.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $104.00.

Insider Activity at Toro

In related news, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, VP Kurt D. Svendsen sold 4,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.27, for a total value of $471,696.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 10,752 shares in the company, valued at $1,056,599.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Janet Katherine Cooper sold 1,660 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $99.50, for a total transaction of $165,170.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,399 shares of company stock worth $729,874. 1.62% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Toro Trading Up 0.1 %

TTC opened at $93.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.78 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $93.78 and a 200 day simple moving average of $89.53. The Toro Company has a fifty-two week low of $78.35 and a fifty-two week high of $117.17.

Toro (NYSE:TTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 20th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.15. The business had revenue of $983.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $973.65 million. Toro had a net margin of 7.24% and a return on equity of 29.60%. Toro’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.11 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that The Toro Company will post 4.31 earnings per share for the current year.

Toro Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 11th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 27th were issued a dividend of $0.36 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 26th. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.54%. This is a boost from Toro’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. Toro’s payout ratio is currently 46.01%.

Toro Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Toro Company designs, manufactures, markets, and sells professional turf maintenance equipment and services. It operates through two segments: Professional and Residential. The Professional segment offers turf and landscape equipment products, including sports fields and grounds mowing and maintenance equipment, golf course mowing and maintenance equipment, landscape contractor mowing equipment, landscape creation and renovation equipment, and other maintenance equipment; rental, specialty, and underground construction equipment, such as horizontal directional drills, walk and ride trenchers, stand-on skid steers, vacuum excavators, stump grinders, turf renovation products, asset locators, pipe rehabilitation solutions, materials handling equipment, and other after-market tools; and snow and ice management equipment, such as snowplows, as well as stand-on snow and ice removal equipment, such as snowplow, snow brush, and snow thrower attachments, salt and sand spreaders, and related parts and accessories for light and medium duty trucks, utility task vehicles, skid steers, and front-end loaders.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Toro Company (NYSE:TTC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Toro Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Toro and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.