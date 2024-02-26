Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $10.98 Million Stake in Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. trimmed its position in shares of Enhabit, Inc. (NYSE:EHAB – Free Report) by 4.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 976,348 shares of the company’s stock after selling 41,839 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 1.95% of Enhabit worth $10,984,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Enhabit by 15.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 8,161,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $93,852,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,030 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Enhabit in the third quarter valued at about $77,886,000. Jana Partners LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 1.8% during the second quarter. Jana Partners LLC now owns 2,474,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,456,000 after purchasing an additional 43,128 shares during the period. AREX Capital Management LP lifted its position in Enhabit by 218.8% during the second quarter. AREX Capital Management LP now owns 2,285,899 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,288,000 after purchasing an additional 1,568,758 shares during the period. Finally, Paradice Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Enhabit by 52.4% during the second quarter. Paradice Investment Management LLC now owns 2,016,455 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,189,000 after purchasing an additional 693,114 shares during the period.

Separately, TD Cowen assumed coverage on shares of Enhabit in a research report on Tuesday, December 12th. They set a “market perform” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have given a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.80.

EHAB stock opened at $9.49 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 1.52. Enhabit, Inc. has a 12 month low of $7.12 and a 12 month high of $15.76. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $10.07 and a 200-day moving average price of $10.31.

Enhabit, Inc provides home health and hospice services in the United States. Its home health services include patient education, pain management, wound care and dressing changes, cardiac rehabilitation, infusion therapy, pharmaceutical administration, and skilled observation and assessment services; practices to treat chronic diseases and conditions, including diabetes, hypertension, arthritis, Alzheimer's disease, low vision, spinal stenosis, Parkinson's disease, osteoporosis, complex wound care and chronic pain, along with disease-specific plans for patients with diabetes, congestive heart failure, post-orthopedic surgery, or injury and respiratory diseases; and physical, occupational and speech therapists provide therapy services.

