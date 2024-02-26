Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.08 Million Holdings in British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. reduced its stake in shares of British American Tobacco p.l.c. (NYSE:BTI – Free Report) by 6.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 352,895 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,260 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in British American Tobacco were worth $11,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Natixis Advisors L.P. increased its stake in British American Tobacco by 39.0% in the third quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 1,823,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,263,000 after purchasing an additional 511,926 shares in the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 2.8% in the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 18,830 shares of the company’s stock valued at $591,000 after purchasing an additional 521 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp raised its position in shares of British American Tobacco by 14.8% in the third quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,675,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,625,000 after purchasing an additional 215,472 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in British American Tobacco by 5.8% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 554,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,403,000 after acquiring an additional 30,238 shares during the period. Finally, Mariner LLC increased its position in British American Tobacco by 39.9% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 71,522 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,246,000 after acquiring an additional 20,385 shares during the period. 7.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

British American Tobacco Stock Performance

Shares of BTI stock opened at $30.50 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.91 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a quick ratio of 0.59 and a current ratio of 0.91. British American Tobacco p.l.c. has a 12 month low of $28.35 and a 12 month high of $38.90.

British American Tobacco Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.7431 per share. This represents a $2.97 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, December 20th.

Several equities analysts have commented on BTI shares. StockNews.com raised shares of British American Tobacco from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an “overweight” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

British American Tobacco Company Profile

British American Tobacco p.l.c. engages in the provision of tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible cigarettes; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Vuse, glo, Velo, Grizzly, Kodiak, Dunhill, Kent, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Natural American Spirit, Newport, Vogue, Viceroy, Kool, Peter Stuyvesant, Craven A, State Express 555 and Shuang Xi brands.

