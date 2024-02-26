Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.09 Million Stake in Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lowered its position in shares of Charter Communications, Inc. (NASDAQ:CHTR – Free Report) by 16.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 25,203 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,859 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc.’s holdings in Charter Communications were worth $11,085,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Parnassus Investments LLC purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $508,684,000. Pzena Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 104.9% in the 2nd quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 1,205,824 shares of the company’s stock valued at $442,984,000 after buying an additional 617,287 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its stake in Charter Communications by 462.8% in the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 541,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $295,345,000 after buying an additional 445,200 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its stake in Charter Communications by 507.1% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 477,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $260,557,000 after buying an additional 398,954 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Charter Communications in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $132,163,000. Institutional investors own 93.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Charter Communications alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have commented on CHTR shares. UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $415.00 to $360.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Pivotal Research cut their price target on shares of Charter Communications from $500.00 to $450.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of Charter Communications from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $460.00 to $340.00 in a report on Monday, February 5th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $480.00 to $425.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Finally, Benchmark dropped their price objective on shares of Charter Communications from $490.00 to $440.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $416.75.

Charter Communications Price Performance

CHTR stock opened at $299.42 on Monday. Charter Communications, Inc. has a 12-month low of $279.64 and a 12-month high of $458.30. The company has a current ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.51. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $350.78 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $395.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $43.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.97, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 1.03.

Charter Communications (NASDAQ:CHTR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, February 2nd. The company reported $7.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $8.76 by ($1.69). Charter Communications had a net margin of 8.35% and a return on equity of 32.32%. The company had revenue of $13.71 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.70 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $7.69 EPS. Charter Communications’s quarterly revenue was up .3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Charter Communications, Inc. will post 33.33 earnings per share for the current year.

About Charter Communications

(Free Report)

Charter Communications, Inc operates as a broadband connectivity and cable operator company serving residential and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers subscription-based internet, video, and mobile and voice services; a suite of broadband connectivity services, including fixed internet, WiFi, and mobile; Advanced WiFi services; Spectrum Security Shield; in-home WiFi, which provides customers with high performance wireless routers and managed WiFi services to enhance their fixed wireless internet experience; out-of-home WiFi; and Spectrum WiFi services.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Charter Communications Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Charter Communications and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.