Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $11.14 Million Stock Holdings in Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. boosted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare, Inc. (NYSE:MOH – Free Report) by 931.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 33,977 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 30,684 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.06% of Molina Healthcare worth $11,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in shares of Molina Healthcare by 5.7% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,651 shares of the company’s stock worth $551,000 after purchasing an additional 89 shares in the last quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Molina Healthcare by 496.1% in the first quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 11,534 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,848,000 after acquiring an additional 9,599 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $422,000. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in Molina Healthcare by 10.1% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 1,296 shares of the company’s stock worth $432,000 after purchasing an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in Molina Healthcare during the first quarter worth about $2,814,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Molina Healthcare news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total transaction of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, Director Richard M. Schapiro sold 1,000 shares of Molina Healthcare stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $401.05, for a total value of $401,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 11,207 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,494,567.35. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark Lowell Keim sold 15,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $386.56, for a total value of $5,798,400.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,531 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $14,121,423.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 17,046 shares of company stock worth $6,592,447. 1.10% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on MOH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Molina Healthcare from $367.00 to $392.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, November 17th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Molina Healthcare from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 8th. Truist Financial raised their price objective on shares of Molina Healthcare from $435.00 to $460.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald lifted their price target on shares of Molina Healthcare from $374.00 to $406.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 9th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Molina Healthcare from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $367.00 to $420.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 15th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Molina Healthcare has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $380.80.

NYSE MOH opened at $406.77 on Monday. Molina Healthcare, Inc. has a 12 month low of $256.19 and a 12 month high of $407.85. The stock has a market cap of $23.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.45. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $373.48 and its 200-day moving average price is $351.72. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57.

Molina Healthcare (NYSE:MOH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 7th. The company reported $4.38 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.31 by $0.07. Molina Healthcare had a return on equity of 32.34% and a net margin of 3.20%. The company had revenue of $9.05 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $4.10 earnings per share. Molina Healthcare’s revenue was up 10.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Molina Healthcare, Inc. will post 23.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Molina Healthcare, Inc provides managed healthcare services to low-income families and individuals under the Medicaid and Medicare programs and through the state insurance marketplaces. It operates in four segments, Medicaid, Medicare, Marketplace, and Other. The company served in across 19 states. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Long Beach, California.

