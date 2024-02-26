Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,167 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 27,984 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.09% of Amcor worth $12,294,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in AMCR. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in shares of Amcor by 783.4% during the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 19,275,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $219,352,000 after acquiring an additional 17,093,248 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 10.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 112,644,781 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,276,265,000 after acquiring an additional 10,472,157 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 40.9% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 27,078,220 shares of the company’s stock worth $306,797,000 after acquiring an additional 7,854,257 shares during the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Amcor by 951.8% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 8,641,388 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,907,000 after acquiring an additional 7,819,836 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Amcor in the fourth quarter worth about $58,210,000. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Amcor Stock Up 0.1 %

Amcor stock opened at $9.27 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. Amcor plc has a twelve month low of $8.45 and a twelve month high of $11.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50 day moving average of $9.47 and a 200-day moving average of $9.31.

Amcor Announces Dividend

Insider Buying and Selling

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

In other Amcor news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $493,228.53. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.40.

About Amcor

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

