Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.29 Million Stock Holdings in Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. increased its position in shares of Amcor plc (NYSE:AMCR – Free Report) by 2.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,342,167 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 27,984 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.09% of Amcor worth $12,294,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMCR. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Amcor by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Mercer Global Advisors Inc. ADV now owns 48,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $517,000 after acquiring an additional 857 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers boosted its holdings in Amcor by 0.4% in the 2nd quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 247,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,466,000 after buying an additional 1,062 shares during the period. IHT Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Amcor by 5.7% in the 2nd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,704 shares of the company’s stock worth $197,000 after purchasing an additional 1,064 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors lifted its stake in Amcor by 4.5% in the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 25,609 shares of the company’s stock worth $256,000 after purchasing an additional 1,098 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Utah Retirement Systems lifted its stake in Amcor by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Utah Retirement Systems now owns 80,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $959,000 after purchasing an additional 1,100 shares in the last quarter. 49.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AMCR opened at $9.27 on Monday. Amcor plc has a 12-month low of $8.45 and a 12-month high of $11.51. The stock has a market cap of $13.40 billion, a PE ratio of 21.07, a P/E/G ratio of 10.19 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a current ratio of 1.25, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.74. The company has a 50-day moving average of $9.47 and a 200 day moving average of $9.31.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 28th will be issued a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 27th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.39%. Amcor’s payout ratio is 113.64%.

Separately, Truist Financial dropped their target price on shares of Amcor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Amcor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $10.40.

In related news, Director Arun Nayar sold 10,261 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.39, for a total transaction of $96,350.79. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 52,527 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $493,228.53. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 0.69% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Amcor plc develops, produces, and sells packaging products in Europe, North America, Latin America, Africa, and the Asia Pacific regions. The company operates through two segments, Flexibles and Rigid Packaging. The Flexibles segment provides flexible and film packaging products in the food and beverage, medical and pharmaceutical, fresh produce, snack food, personal care, and other industries.

