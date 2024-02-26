Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $12.53 Million Holdings in Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lessened its position in shares of Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report) by 8.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 121,423 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 11,925 shares during the quarter. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned about 0.20% of Selective Insurance Group worth $12,527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,339,403 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $704,216,000 after acquiring an additional 226,054 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,888,257 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $479,304,000 after buying an additional 77,012 shares during the period. FMR LLC lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 11.5% in the third quarter. FMR LLC now owns 3,866,827 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $398,941,000 after buying an additional 398,517 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 3.2% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 2,752,581 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $239,309,000 after buying an additional 84,594 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Selective Insurance Group by 1.7% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,138,623 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $203,875,000 after buying an additional 36,024 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.66% of the company’s stock.

Get Selective Insurance Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have weighed in on SIGI. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on Selective Insurance Group from $111.00 to $109.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, February 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price target on Selective Insurance Group from $108.00 to $105.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Selective Insurance Group in a report on Thursday, November 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $105.50.

Selective Insurance Group Stock Up 1.1 %

SIGI stock opened at $102.78 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $101.61 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.02. The company has a market cap of $6.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.56. Selective Insurance Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $88.60 and a twelve month high of $108.18.

Selective Insurance Group (NASDAQ:SIGI – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 31st. The insurance provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. Selective Insurance Group had a return on equity of 14.43% and a net margin of 8.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.11 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.11 billion. Analysts anticipate that Selective Insurance Group, Inc. will post 7.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Selective Insurance Group Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be given a $0.35 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $1.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.36%. Selective Insurance Group’s payout ratio is 24.01%.

Selective Insurance Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Selective Insurance Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Standard Commercial Lines, Standard Personal Lines, E&S Lines, and Investments. It offers property insurance products, which covers the accidental loss of an insured's real property, personal property, and/or earnings due to the property's loss; casualty insurance products that covers the financial consequences of employee injuries in the course of employment, and bodily injury and/or property damage to a third party; and flood insurance products.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SIGI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Selective Insurance Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:SIGI – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Selective Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Selective Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.