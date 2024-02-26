Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.25 Million Stake in Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. grew its stake in shares of Bruker Co. (NASDAQ:BRKR – Free Report) by 0.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,381 shares of the medical research company’s stock after buying an additional 275 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned approximately 0.08% of Bruker worth $7,251,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Natixis Advisors L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 30.7% during the 3rd quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 44,099 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $2,747,000 after purchasing an additional 10,367 shares in the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $3,348,000. Federated Hermes Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bruker by 55.7% during the 3rd quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 138,302 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $8,616,000 after purchasing an additional 49,487 shares in the last quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $50,000. Finally, PAX Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Bruker during the 3rd quarter valued at about $571,000. Institutional investors own 79.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Bruker from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $60.00 to $90.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 14th. Wells Fargo & Company assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $72.00 price target on the stock. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Bruker in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price target on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price target on Bruker from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 14th. Finally, UBS Group boosted their price target on Bruker from $86.00 to $94.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $83.14.

BRKR stock opened at $84.67 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.72 billion, a PE ratio of 29.00, a PEG ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.14. Bruker Co. has a 1-year low of $53.79 and a 1-year high of $84.88. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $73.77 and its 200 day simple moving average is $66.89.

Bruker (NASDAQ:BRKR – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $0.70 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $844.50 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $809.35 million. Bruker had a return on equity of 29.94% and a net margin of 14.41%. The firm’s revenue was up 19.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.74 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Bruker Co. will post 2.74 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 15th. Investors of record on Friday, March 1st will be paid a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 29th. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.24%. Bruker’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 6.85%.

Bruker Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and distributes scientific instruments, and analytical and diagnostic solutions in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Bruker Scientific Instruments (BSI) BioSpin, BSI CALID, BSI NANO, and Bruker Energy & Supercon Technologies.

