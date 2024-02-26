Epoch Investment Partners Inc. Has $7.42 Million Stock Holdings in Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA)

Epoch Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Papa John’s International, Inc. (NASDAQ:PZZA – Free Report) by 165.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 108,765 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 67,741 shares during the period. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. owned 0.33% of Papa John’s International worth $7,420,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 17.5% in the 2nd quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 4,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $344,000 after purchasing an additional 694 shares during the period. Fox Run Management L.L.C. bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $257,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS boosted its holdings in Papa John’s International by 52.4% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 21,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,493,000 after purchasing an additional 7,521 shares during the period. K.J. Harrison & Partners Inc bought a new stake in Papa John’s International in the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,364,000. Finally, Copeland Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Papa John’s International during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $32,219,000.

Get Papa John's International alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several brokerages recently commented on PZZA. Stephens dropped their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $90.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “sell” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of Papa John’s International in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Papa John’s International from $75.00 to $80.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Papa John’s International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 15th. Finally, Wedbush restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $87.00 price target (up from $85.00) on shares of Papa John’s International in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.80.

Papa John’s International Price Performance

PZZA opened at $71.81 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $73.96 and its 200 day moving average is $71.74. Papa John’s International, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $60.66 and a fifty-two week high of $89.04. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.82, a PEG ratio of 2.71 and a beta of 1.18.

Papa John’s International Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, February 12th were issued a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, February 9th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.56%. Papa John’s International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 78.97%.

About Papa John’s International

(Free Report)

Papa John's International, Inc operates and franchises pizza delivery and carryout restaurants under the Papa John's trademark in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Domestic Company-Owned Restaurants, North America Commissaries, North America Franchising, and International Operations.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Papa John's International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Papa John's International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.